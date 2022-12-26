Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.8% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. United Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3,586.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 127,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 123,754 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.48 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

