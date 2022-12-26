Citigroup Lowers Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Singapore Airlines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SINGY opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. Singapore Airlines has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Singapore Airlines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

