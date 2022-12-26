Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $21.52 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 13.4% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $21,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after buying an additional 1,341,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after buying an additional 1,390,018 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,295,000 after buying an additional 185,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,073,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,245,000 after buying an additional 98,720 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

ESGU stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.84. 10,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,249. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.72. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

