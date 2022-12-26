Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

NYSE:CNS opened at $63.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $52.34 and a 52-week high of $94.40. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

About Cohen & Steers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.