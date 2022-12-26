Coin98 Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.04 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $36.39 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.08 or 0.01453894 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008010 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018928 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000473 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00031308 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.24 or 0.01721814 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.