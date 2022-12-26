Comparing Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Cipher Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $102.04 million 0.25 $42.31 million N/A N/A Cipher Mining N/A N/A -$72.16 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Argo Blockchain has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining.

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Argo Blockchain and Cipher Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 2 6 0 0 1.75 Cipher Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,571.31%. Cipher Mining has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Cipher Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Cipher Mining N/A -40.32% -38.41%

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats Cipher Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

