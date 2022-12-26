Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.
About Comstock Holding Companies
