Condire Management LP Has $40.68 Million Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Condire Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,336 shares during the period. Valaris accounts for about 6.6% of Condire Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Condire Management LP owned approximately 1.11% of Valaris worth $40,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Valaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Valaris by 49.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Valaris by 19.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Valaris stock traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $66.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.43. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $437.20 million during the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

