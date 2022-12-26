Condire Management LP Sells 6,038 Shares of Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI)

Condire Management LP trimmed its stake in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. Eneti makes up about 1.0% of Condire Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Condire Management LP owned 2.40% of Eneti worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eneti by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eneti from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eneti in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eneti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Eneti Stock Performance

Eneti Dividend Announcement

NETI traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,697. The firm has a market cap of $404.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. Eneti Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $10.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.82%.

Eneti Profile

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

