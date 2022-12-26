Conflux Price Tops $0.0229 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $47.90 million and approximately $881,572.08 worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,844.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00417164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021314 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00868378 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00095674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.72 or 0.00609832 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00257568 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02273485 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $882,340.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

