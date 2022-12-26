Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,180,000 after buying an additional 11,615,322 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after buying an additional 804,689 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,451,000 after buying an additional 3,105,744 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,120,000 after buying an additional 1,534,728 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.28. 17,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,413. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.51.

