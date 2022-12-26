Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,561 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 50,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 21,555 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,758. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

