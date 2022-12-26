Contrasting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) and Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kazia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Kazia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -123.02% -430.74% -33.91% Kazia Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 0 6 13 0 2.68 Kazia Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Kazia Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $234.74, suggesting a potential downside of 1.33%. Given Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kazia Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Kazia Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $844.29 million 34.67 -$852.82 million ($9.77) -24.35 Kazia Therapeutics $11.35 million 0.67 -$17.88 million N/A N/A

Kazia Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran), a lipid complex injection for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP); and OXLUMO (lumasiran) for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1). In addition, the company is developing givosiran for the treatment of adolescent patients with AHP; patisiran for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis, or ATTR amyloidosis, with cardiomyopathy; cemdisiran to treat complement-mediated diseases; ALN-AAT02 for the treatment of AAT deficiency-associated liver disease; ALN-HBV02 to treat chronic HBV infection; Zilebesiran to treat hypertension; and ALN-HSD to treat NASH. Further, it offers Fitusiran for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders, Inclisiran to treat hypercholesterolemia, lumasiran for the treatment of advanced PH1 and recurrent renal stones, and vutrisiran for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, which is in phase 3 clinical trial. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize RNAi therapeutics for a range of diseases by addressing therapeutic targets expressed in the eye and CNS; and Sanofi Genzyme to discover, develop, and commercialize RNAi therapeutics. It also has license and collaboration agreements with Novartis AG; Vir Biotechnology, Inc.; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and PeptiDream, Inc. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Kazia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.