Contrasting BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) & Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Portillo’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $1.09 billion 0.60 -$3.61 million ($0.20) -138.74 Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.36 $5.99 million ($0.35) -49.11

Portillo’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BJ’s Restaurants. BJ’s Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portillo’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portillo’s has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for BJ’s Restaurants and Portillo’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 1 3 3 0 2.29 Portillo’s 0 2 1 0 2.33

BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $29.38, suggesting a potential upside of 5.86%. Portillo’s has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.25%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than BJ’s Restaurants.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants -0.37% -1.91% -0.63% Portillo’s -2.04% -2.69% -1.15%

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats Portillo’s on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

