Contrasting Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) & Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Climb Global Solutions and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Climb Global Solutions 3.84% 21.57% 6.09% Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3.05% 4.26% 1.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Climb Global Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Climb Global Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Climb Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2 4 6 0 2.33

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Climb Global Solutions and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.94%. Given Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hewlett Packard Enterprise is more favorable than Climb Global Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Climb Global Solutions and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Climb Global Solutions $282.58 million 0.50 $9.20 million $2.52 12.40 Hewlett Packard Enterprise $28.50 billion 0.71 $868.00 million $0.66 23.86

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Climb Global Solutions. Climb Global Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hewlett Packard Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Climb Global Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Climb Global Solutions pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hewlett Packard Enterprise pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Climb Global Solutions has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats Climb Global Solutions on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Climb Global Solutions

(Get Rating)

Climb Global Solutions Inc. operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter. It also resells computer software and hardware developed by others, as well as provides technical services to end user customers. In addition, the company offers a line of products from various software vendors; and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management, and other technically sophisticated domains, as well as computer hardware. Climb Global Solutions Inc. markets its products through its own web sites, local and on-line seminars, events, webinars, and social media, as well as direct email and printed materials. It provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the security, data management, cloud, connectivity, storage and HCI, virtualization, and software and ALM industries. The company was formerly known as Wayside Technology Group, Inc. and changed its name to Climb Global Solutions Inc. in October 2022. Climb Global Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP. It also offers HPE Cray, HPE Apollo, and converged edge systems; and HPE Superdome Flex, HPE Nonstop, and HPE Integrity products. In addition, the company provides HPE Aruba product portfolio that includes hardware products, such as Wi-Fi access points, switches, and gateways; HPE Aruba software and services comprising cloud-based management, network management, network access control, analytics and assurance, and location; and professional and support services, as well as as-a-service and consumption models for the intelligent edge portfolio of products. Further, it offers various leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to facilitate technology deployment models and the acquisition of complete IT solutions, including hardware, software, and services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and others. Additionally, the company provides consultative-led services; HPE Ezmeral Container Platform; HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric; and Hewlett Packard Labs. It serves commercial and large enterprise groups, such as business and public sector enterprises; and through various partners comprising resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.