Contrasting Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) & Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creek Road Miners and Automatic Data Processing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 1.08 -$17.27 million N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing $16.50 billion 6.06 $2.95 billion $7.23 33.33

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

79.2% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Creek Road Miners and Automatic Data Processing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Automatic Data Processing 0 4 2 0 2.33

Automatic Data Processing has a consensus price target of $243.09, suggesting a potential upside of 0.89%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Profitability

This table compares Creek Road Miners and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -1,613.43% -729.56% -146.63% Automatic Data Processing 17.93% 80.50% 5.03%

Volatility & Risk

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Creek Road Miners on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

