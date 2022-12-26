Contrasting Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) & Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) and Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Peak Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma $24.54 million 12.17 -$100.66 million ($6.65) -1.67 Peak Bio N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Peak Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oyster Point Pharma.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 3 1 0 2.25 Peak Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oyster Point Pharma and Peak Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Oyster Point Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. Peak Bio has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 196.44%. Given Peak Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peak Bio is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peak Bio has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Peak Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Peak Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Peak Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma -901.99% -490.33% -108.29% Peak Bio N/A 365.46% -1.34%

Summary

Peak Bio beats Oyster Point Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing TYRVAYA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of for neurotrophic keratopathy. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Peak Bio

Peak Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. Its lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome. It also develops Trop2 PH1, an antibody-drug-conjugate for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

