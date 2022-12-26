Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,619 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.34% of Knightscope worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSCP. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Knightscope in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Knightscope in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Knightscope in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Knightscope in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope Trading Up 3.0 %

KSCP stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,252. Knightscope, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

Knightscope Profile

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime.

