Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hess by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,913 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hess by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hess by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,680,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.54.

Hess Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.68. The company had a trading volume of 50,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,091. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $149.83.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

