Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 50,336 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NVS traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $90.87. 63,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,294. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.