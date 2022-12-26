Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 58,239 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,594,000 after purchasing an additional 743,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,165,000 after purchasing an additional 126,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,725 shares of company stock worth $7,690,676 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.41. 62,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,689. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

