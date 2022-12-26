Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,203 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,663,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $143.77. The stock had a trading volume of 156,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.86 and a 200 day moving average of $134.96. The stock has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

