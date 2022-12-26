Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $16.93 Million in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 498,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,930,000. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 1.65% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $262,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,955. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46.

