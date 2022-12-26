Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,316,000 after buying an additional 1,003,087 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.37. The stock had a trading volume of 142,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,368. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.67. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

