Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.91. 75,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.20. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

