Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

KO stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,164,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

