Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.32. The stock had a trading volume of 67,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,392. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.83.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

