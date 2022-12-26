Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,953 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,074,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,815,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after purchasing an additional 112,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 344,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 109,737 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,415. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74.

