Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $102.16. 1,180,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,849,779. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average of $107.60. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

