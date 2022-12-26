Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,120 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after acquiring an additional 794,359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after acquiring an additional 787,080 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after acquiring an additional 716,957 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 891.6% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 770,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,067,000 after acquiring an additional 693,155 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $267.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,548,758. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $404.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

