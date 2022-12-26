Country Trust Bank Acquires 505 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.33.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $657.68. 8,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $630.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $637.11. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 85.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.09%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

