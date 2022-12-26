Country Trust Bank Boosts Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $17,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 43.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after buying an additional 390,531 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MasTec by 125.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MasTec by 742.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after buying an additional 291,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.00. 23,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,932. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

