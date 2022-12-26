Country Trust Bank Buys 230,512 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 21,147.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $39,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $183.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,006. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.39 and a 200-day moving average of $186.20.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.