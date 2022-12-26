Country Trust Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $140.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,257. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.80 and a 200-day moving average of $135.87.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

