Country Trust Bank Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 258.2% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.65. 80,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,813. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.91.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

