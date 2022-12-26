Country Trust Bank Purchases 677 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Country Trust Bank raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $30,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLK traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $703.94. 11,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,116. The company has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $687.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $654.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $929.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.