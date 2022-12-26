Country Trust Bank Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,199 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $35,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0 %

CAT stock traded up $2.33 on Monday, reaching $239.87. 111,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,700. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $241.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.34.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.