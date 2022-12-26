Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $66.00 Price Target for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.59.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.