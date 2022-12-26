Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

CEQP stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,048.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 63.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 30.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 72,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

