Critical Survey: Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) vs. ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) and ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMetic Life Sciences has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and ProMetic Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vallon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A ProMetic Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vallon Pharmaceuticals and ProMetic Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vallon Pharmaceuticals $100,000.00 35.93 -$9.30 million ($1.14) -0.25 ProMetic Life Sciences $36.55 million 3.49 -$150.73 million N/A N/A

Vallon Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ProMetic Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vallon Pharmaceuticals and ProMetic Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vallon Pharmaceuticals N/A -218.44% -127.85% ProMetic Life Sciences -894.02% -3,350.55% -67.76%

Summary

Vallon Pharmaceuticals beats ProMetic Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. The company is also developing ADMIR, an abuse deterrent formulation of methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About ProMetic Life Sciences

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Laval, Canada.

