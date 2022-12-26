Cromwell Property Group (CMW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on February 16th

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.86.
In other news, insider Jonathan Callaghan 1,083,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th.
Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 30 June 2020, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.4 billion, a direct property investment portfolio valued at $3.0 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.
