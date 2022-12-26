Crypto International Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Crypto International has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Crypto International has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $115,352.51 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto International token can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto International Profile

Crypto International’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.44177947 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $111,427.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

