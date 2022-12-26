Curve DAO Token Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00003119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $280.27 million and approximately $26.33 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $886.37 or 0.05265272 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00498962 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.84 or 0.29563719 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

