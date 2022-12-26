Custos Family Office LLC Acquires 7,857 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Custos Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 6.4% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,563 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,795.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,762,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,541 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,102,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,140,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,548,000 after purchasing an additional 488,965 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VLUE traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.22. The stock had a trading volume of 462,175 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average of $92.13.

