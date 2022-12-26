Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Price Performance

Shares of Cyren stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Cyren has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Cyren alerts:

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 206.16% and a negative net margin of 123.96%. The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cyren

Cyren Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cyren in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyren in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.