DataHighway Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $80.09 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00014859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $80.09 million and $55,485.60 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,979,799 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.62509653 USD and is down -5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $146,026.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

