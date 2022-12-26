Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after acquiring an additional 52,542 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $436.93. The stock had a trading volume of 33,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,125. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.29. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

