DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.69 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, DEI has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00002144 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and $944.75 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00408289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021471 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000930 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018078 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

