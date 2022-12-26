DEI Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00002142 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $2.69 billion and $2,358.60 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEI has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00416865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021163 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000930 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018048 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

