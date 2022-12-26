Dero (DERO) Market Cap Hits $47.73 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Dero has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $47.73 million and $59,694.67 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.63 or 0.00021562 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,837.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.08 or 0.00416212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021202 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.38 or 0.00869390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00095574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.68 or 0.00609824 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00257751 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,146,942 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.